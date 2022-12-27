Roadmap for Multi-hazard Impact-based Early Warning, Early Action System in Ethiopia Launched

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 27/2022 The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (EDRMC) has launched the roadmap for multi-hazard impact-based early warning and early action system in Ethiopia today.

The roadmap, which will be implemented over the coming 8 years, is believed to help institutions work in an integrated manner with a view to strengthening early disaster prevention measures.

Opening the launching workshop on the roadmap, Commissioner of EDRMC Ambassador Shiferaw Teklemariam said Ethiopia has been facing various natural and manmade disasters including drought, flooding and conflicts and stressed the need to have a response system that fits such situations.

The roadmap is one of these efforts to help institutions to integrate and harmonize their activities in the area, the commissioner added.

He pointed out that working together among Key decision makers, government and partners is pivotal for the roadmap to be a reality.

Acting UN Resident Coordinator and WFP Country Director, Claude Jibidar said for his part that the roadmap is pivotal to anticipate multi-hazard in Ethiopia.

Creating awareness, anticipating hazards and enhancing capacity with technology, and manpower and taking actions based on the result of the studies were among the targets of the roadmap.