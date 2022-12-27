Federal Government Delegation Debriefs PM Abiy About Mekelle Trip

Addis Ababa /ENA/ December 27/2022 The federal Government Delegation who travelled to Mekele made a debriefing to PM Abiy yesterday after the trip to Mekele.

“We made a debriefing to PM Abiy yesterday after the trip to Mekele. Premier gave instructions to CEOs to further expedite resumption of services,” National Security Adviser of the Prime Minister, Redwan Hussein said.

Accordingly, Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it will resume flight to Mekele tomorrow. Ethio telecom is expected to announce as such.

In the meantime, handing over of heavy weapons and resumption of constitutional duty of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) in Mekele in particular is expected to be executed until Thursday as per the understanding we reached in the second round meeting in Nairobi, Redwan twitted.

A delegation of Federal Government led by Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, held discussion with senior leaders of TPLF and residents of Mekelle city yesterday.

During the occasion, the Speaker said the aim of the delegation is to consolidate the peace efforts and share ideas and feelings of each other.

The federal government has been working with commitment to bringing the life of people in Tigray to normalcy, he added.