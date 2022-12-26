Ethio Telecom Resumes Services in 27 Towns of Tigray Region: CEO

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 26/2022 Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru announced that telecom services have been resumed in 27 towns of Tigray region.

Ethiopian Electric Utility for its parts disclosed that almost the entire Tigray region has been connected to the national power grid.

Officials of government service providing institutions held discussion with community representatives of Mekele.

During the discussion, the representatives requested for extensive and swift restoration of bank, telecom and services.

During the occasion, CEO of Ethio Telecom Firehiwot Tamiru said that several telecom infrastructures have been destroyed due to the conflict.

Accordingly, she stated that the maintenance of some 1,800 kms fiber optics line is underway.

The maintenance of 931 km of the line has so far been completed, she said, adding that as a result 27 towns were able to regain telecom services.

According to the CEO, efforts have also been carried out with great commitment to restoring telecom services to enterprises and humanitarian organizations in addition to service providing institutions and banks.

Works are also underway by deploying maintenance team in six directions, she said, adding that areas that have not yet started telecom services will soon access the service.

Ethiopian Electric Utility Deputy CEO, Solomon Tassew for his part disclosed that almost the entire Tigray region has been connected to national power grid.

As a result of this, several towns have started to get the service, he added.

Ethiopian Commercial Bank President Abi Sano said bank services have rsumed in some towns confirming that regular banking services will begin soon in all big cities including Mekele after the completion of bank transaction auditing.

A team of experts has arrived in Mekele and begun work with a view to evaluating the existing situation of branches and to undertake auditing activities

Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Mesfin Tasew for his part announced that Shire Airport is ready for regular flight service.

Preparations have also been underway to star regular flights in Mekele and Axum airports as soon as the airports get access for electric and telecom services, Mesfin added.