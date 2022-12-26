TPLF Chairman Hails Wise Leadership PM Abiy Demonstrated to implement Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 26/2022 The wise leadership Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed demonstrated to the effective implementation of the peace agreement is admirable, Chairman of TPLF, Debretsion Gebremichael said.

A delegation of Federal Government led by Speaker of the House of Peoples’ of Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, has today held discussion with senior leaders of TPLF and residents of Mekelle city.

Up on arrival at Alula Aba Nega Airport, in Mekelle, the delegation, which is composed of ministers, heads of service providing institutions, commissioners of National Dialogue, has received a warm welcome.

During the occasion, Speaker of the House Tagesse Chafo said the aim of the delegation is to consolidate the peace efforts and share ideas and feelings from each other.

The federal government has been working with commitment to bring the life of people in Tigray to normalcy, he added.

He noted that in order to resume services such as banking, telecom, air transport and others, CEOs of respective institutions have been included in the visiting delegation.

Stating that today’s visit will open a big chapter, the speaker stressed the need to further strengthen the ongoing efforts of restoring services to the people.

Chairman of TPLF, Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael for his part commended the commitment the federal government demonstrated for peace.

Debretsion, in particular, extended appreciation to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his extraordinary leadership to reach the peace agreement and sustainably implement it.

The basic services, especially electric services, have now been widely accessible, Debretsion added.

He requested for the immediate commencement of bank and telecom services in all the areas as well as strengthen the supplies of medicine.

We have to realize the desire of the people of Tigray for peace in unison and with honesty, Debretsion underlined.

He said we greatly acknowledge the good efforts of the federal government, particularly, we thank the prime minister for his commitment for peace.

The discussion we have conducted by coming together for the first time with a view to maintaining the peace agreement will lay foundation, he added.

Today is historic day; Debretsion said, adding that we all need the peace process.

He stressed the need to fully implement the peace agreement.

Debretsion further mentioned that the people of Tigray had discussed on the peace agreement noting that the people is demanding for the implementation of the agreement with strengthened manner.

Appreciating the supplies of humanitarian aid being delivered in Tigray, Debretsion said that shortages of medicine should be resolved.