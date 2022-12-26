Japan Keen to Support National Dialogue Commission- Ambassador Ito Takako

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 26/2022 The government and people of Japan would like to fully support the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission, Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia, Ito Takako said.



While signing grant assistance today at the Addis Ababa University to provide buses to support the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission, Ambassador Ito Takako said the commission’s serious commitment to make the national dialogue truly inclusive and efficient is really admirable.

Hence, the government of Japan would like to fully support its endeavor; she said announcing Japan’s support of up to 146,304 USD, worth of two buses with over 30 seats each.

These busses are expected to be used as a means of transportation not only for the commission, but also for the participants from different regions who might have difficulties accessing the venue to attend the national dialogue, she said.

According to her, the project is funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Project, which cultivates a direct working relationship between the grass-roots level of society and the Japanese Embassy here in Addis Ababa.

Addis Ababa University (AAU) President, Tassew Woldehanna, on his part said the relationship between the two sisterly countries has started a long time ago.

The government of Japan has been supporting Ethiopia for a long time, he said.

There are issues beyond politicians to solve easily, in that case, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission will play a big role, he noted.

The two buses offered to AAU will be transferred to the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission until the commission finished its mission, he said.