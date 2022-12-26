Annual Meeting of Ethiopian Ambassadors, Heads of Mission Kicks off

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 26/2022 The annual meeting of Ethiopian ambassadors, heads of mission and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs kicked off today in the African Leadership Excellence Academy.



The meeting and training will take place for the coming 10 days.

In his opening remark, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen said despite challenges, the country has been registering successful achievement in the areas of diplomacy.

The challenges the country faced over the past two years was unforgettable, but through the efforts made by our diplomats, remarkable achievement was obtained in ensuring Ethiopia’s interest across the globe.

The government has been working hard to bring normalcy and provide humanitarian assistance to the victims as per the peace agreement.

Demeke said the diplomats need to continue to play their role to further consolidate peace emphasizing that Ethiopia’s diplomacy need to be further strengthened.

Ethiopian ambassadors representing the country across the globe, heads of missions, and officials of the ministry are attending the annual meeting.