Addis Ababa (ENA) December 25/2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the implementation the peace agreement is hopeful.

A meeting was held today in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to review the progress of the Peace Agreement.

The premier said that following Nairobi II we met today to review the progress of the Peace Agreement.

“The implementation is hopeful and we remain steadfast in our commitment to peace,” the Prime Minister said on Face Book.