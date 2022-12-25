PM Abiy Visits Textile & Apparel Manufacturers in Kombolcha

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 25/2022 As part of the Made In Ethiopia tour, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and a delegation of senior government officials visited textile and apparel manufacturers in Kombolcha city of the Amhara Region, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Made In Ethiopia campaign is an initiative aiming to highlight the investment potential of the country.

It has achieved notable results within the past few months of its launch, particularly in export earnings of the manufacturing sector.