Federal Police Safeguarding Public Security, Federal Institutions in Tigray, Commissioner General Demelash Says

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 25/2022 Police are discharging their responsibility of safeguarding the security of the public and federal institutions in areas of the Tigray region under the control of the government, Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael said.



He added that the Federal Police is effectively carrying out its responsibility of combating cross-border crimes in the region.

Speaking to ENA on regional and national policing activities, Commissioner General Demelsah said the comprehensive reform has enabled the federal police to remain intact to carry out its responsibility.

Police had been properly rendering its services in areas of the Tigray region under the control of the government by deploying of a large and integrated police forces, he indicated.

Following the peace agreement, police has played a key role to make humanitarian assistance, medicines and other essential social services to be accessible and the ensure peace and stability of the people.

Police has also been discharging its responsibilities of guarding the federal institutions and infrastructures as well as ensuring the peace and security of the people in Tigray, the Commissioner General pointed out.

Moreover, police is undertaking effective work by making the society to get social services, keeping market places safe, and to help institutions that have started providing services including banks carry out their tasks properly.

He cited the annual anniversary of Axum Tsion Mariam that had peacefully celebrated on the 30th of November in Axum noting that the police had played big role for the peaceful conduct of this religious feast.

The Commissioner stated that apart from the recognition given by the society for the services it rendered in the region, Federal Police is receiving great appreciation and thanks from international institutions.