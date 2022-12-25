Forum on Human Trafficking Winds up Pledging to Combat Root Causes

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 25/2022 The forum on combating illegal migration that was held in Hosanna City concluded in the evening hours of Saturday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Speaking at the forum, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen stated that the sources and processes of illegal migration and the fate of such migrants are all dangerous.

To combat human trafficking, he emphasized the importance of creating job opportunities, speeding up the awareness campaign, and coordinating all parties, from the federal to the regional and district levels.

In this regard, he stated that the movement that began in Hosanna city in the Hadya zone will continue in some areas of the Amhara region, such as Kemise and Kombolcha.

Ethiopia’s Ambassadors in South Africa, Tanzania and Saudi Arabia discussed the long-standing issues confronting Ethiopian migrants in the countries where they are assigned.

The forum provided participants with the opportunity to make constructive suggestions to help combat the scourge of human trafficking.

The zone administrator and town elders presented gifts to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs at the end of the forum.