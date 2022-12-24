Deputy Premier Calls on Ethiopians to Cooperate in Tackling Human Trafficking, Illegal Migration

Addis Ababa December 24/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, has called on Ethiopians to cooperate in tackling the challenges of human trafficking by addressing its root causes.

Addressing a forum that is underway in Hosaena city under the theme, “Let’s prevent human trafficking together through strong community participation”, he said human trafficking and illegal migration have been the challenges of the country.

The recent tragedies that befall our citizens in Malawi and Zambia demonstrate how serious the problem is, he added.

In just one year, the deputy premier said, more than 100,000 illegal migrants were repatriated, while more than 5,000 prisoners still remain in Tanzania.

Furthermore, Demeke stated that the forum is being held in Hossana city because it is one of the areas that is highly affected by human trafficking in the country.

Many Ethiopians become victims of human traffickers drawn by the success stories of a few individuals which could not represent the whole picture of migration and its perils.

The deputy premier pointed out that awareness campaigns will be strengthened in the northeastern parts of the country, where the problem is also big.