DPM & Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen Attending Public Movement Forum for Preventing Illegal Human Trafficking

Addis Ababa December 24/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen is attended public movement forum being underway in Hossana town aimed at preventing illegal human trafficking.

The public movement forum is being underway in Hadya Zone, Hosana town under the theme of “let’s prevent illegal human trafficking together through strong community participation.”

Notwithstanding Ethiopia has potential resources to work upon and improve livelyhoods, many young people are migrating illegally and facing hardships.

The forum is designed to create awareness that Ethiopians, especially the youth can optimally utilize the resources of their country thereby creating employment opportunities.

It is to be recalled that National Council chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen was set up to combat human trafficking, cross-border smuggling and irregular migration.