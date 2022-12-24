PM Abiy, First Lady Zinash Inaugurate Bread Factory Built in Hawassa

Addis Ababa December 24/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew inaugurated the fourth of eleven bread factories today in Hawassa city.

“My partner in life, Zinash, through the Office of the First Lady, inaugurated the fourth of eleven bread factories today in Hawassa city. These bread factories being built throughout the country have a capacity of producing 300k bread and 42 tons of flour per day,” Abiy twitted.

According to Premier Abiy, the factories will be providing local communities affordable meal staples.