Ministry Unveils “Visit Ethiopia” Mobile Application, Smart Services for Tourists

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 23/2022 Ministry of Tourism announced today that it has launched mobile application and other efficient services that help to develop tourism.

The services are “Visit Ethiopia” mobile application, smart card service, and special savings account service of Commercial Bank called “Guzo”.

The ministry developed the services in collaboration with the Commercial Bank Ethiopia and Ethiopian Space Science and Geospatial Institute.

The mobile application “Visit Ethiopia” is developed in nine local and foreign languages, and it shows tourist destinations.

The application is a system where visitors can share tourist destinations and their stay with others and get incentive rewards, it was learned.

The “Tourist Smart Card” is specially designed for foreign visitors to enable them pay for hotels, car rentals, and travel agency expenses online.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Ambassador Nasise Challi stated that Ethiopia is a country with many tourist destinations that are unquenchable and fascinating to observe.

The sector, beyond contributing to the economy, helps to build relationship between societies, she added.

Therefore, she pointed out that the tourism sector should be developed and promoted, adding that the digital applications announced today have a significant role to play in modernizing the sector.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia President, Abie Sano, said on his part that the bank has completed preparations to launch the savings service called “Guzo” to encourage domestic tourists.

The service allows customers to make “savings” for tours and has special incentives for individual or group use, he added.

Ethiopian Space Science and Geospatial Institute Director-General, Abdisa Yilma said tourists can use the mobile application and the service would support the sector digitally to generate better income.

According to him, the application will enable easy access to tourist destinations.

Ministry of Tourism has given recognition and awards to institutions and individuals involved in the development of the technologies.