PM Praises “Courageous Private Sector Investors” Engaged in Fruit, Vegetables Dev’t in Blate River Catchment

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 23/2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited various fruit and vegetables sites in Blate River catchment which is being developed by investors from the private sector.

Following the visit today, the premier twitted: “In what was once an idle Blate river catchment, we returned to review the productivity potential of various fruit and vegetable varieties being developed by courageous private sector investors, utilizing surface level water.”

According to him, the productivity of this area is an embodiment of collaboration beyond lines of divisions that need to be emulated nationally.