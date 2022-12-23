Ministry Providing Access for Life-Saving Treatment, Restoring Health Services in War-Affected Regions

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 23/2022 Ministry of Health and partner organizations are working to provide access for life-saving treatment, medical supplies and restoring health services for those in need of medical services in war-affected areas.

Following the peace agreement, the federal government is exerting all efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance and restore basic services as well as restore health services in conflict-affected regions.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Ministry of Health said life-saving medicines and medical supplies worth 19,072,402 Birr were delivered to EPSS Shire hub.

EPSS Shire hub staff, with the support of staff from the central hub and Gondar hub, is distributing the medicines and supplies to facilities.

According to the ministry, inventory was also done on 16,500,000 Birr worth pharmaceuticals found in a public library in Shire and returned to EPSS Shire hub. Additionally, 29 solar refrigerators were sent to Shire from EPSS to initiate vaccination service.

Similarly, 30,212,612 Birr worth life-saving medicines and medical supplies were delivered from EPSS Dessie hub to Alamata area health facilities.

Regarding medicines and supplies sent to Mekelle, anti-malarial, diabetes, dialysis, anti-tuberculosis, blood pressure, reproductive health and other life-saving drugs worth 78,763,354 Birr from the Ministry of Health have been delivered. The delivery was made possible through the World Health Organization, ICRC, the ministry added.

Other drugs like anticancer and insulin are packed and on process to be shipped to Mekelle through our partners transportation support. In addition, 112,766,836 Birr worth of vaccines for routine immunization services were sent to Mekelle.

In areas not reached by the government, different humanitarian partners are delivering different supplies of their own, in addition to delivering the ministry’s supplies. So far, 225 metric tons of life-saving drugs and medical supplies have been delivered to Mekelle and surrounding health facilities by partner organizations.

So far, a total of 240,815,204 Birr worth life-saving pharmaceuticals were delivered to different parts of Tigray region (excluding the 225 metric tons by partners), of which 112,766,836 Birr worth is vaccine and its consumables.

The press release further stated that professionals from Ministry of Health, agencies and hospitals have been sent to the cities of parts of Tigray region since the last two months in order to support the initiation of basic health services and conduct baseline assessment for restoration.

Moreover, eight hospitals in Adawa, Suhul Shire, Seleklaka, Axum, Adi Dearo, Wukuro Mary, St. Mary, and 15 health centers have started providing outpatient, maternity and emergency services. A total of 2,249 health workers returned to their work and a few days allowance payment (11,424,000 Birr) was made accordingly.

More than 95 percent of health workers are back to work in these functional health facilities, it was learned.

Besides, two hospitals in Alamata and Korem, 11 health centers and two checkpoints have started providing basic health services like maternity, outpatient and emergency services.

The ministry also revealed that restorations of health facilities have been underway in collaboration with many stakeholders in Amhara and Afar regions in the past year.

Based on the efforts made in the past year to restore health facilities in collaboration with many stakeholders in Amhara region, 36 hospitals and 415 health centers have become functional and in Afar region 1 hospital and 20 health centers have started health service provisions, according to the ministry.

Many ambulances have been damaged and to support the emergency services, 11 new ambulances (8 for Amhara; 3 for Afar) were provided to assist humanitarian responses. In addition, 24 ambulances were maintained in Amhara and 4 in Afar region.

Recently, 5 ambulances were donated by UNFPA, 3 for Amhara and 2 for Afar.

Some 75 mobile health and nutrition teams (Amhara 50, Afar 25) were organized and deployed to provide basic health services for IDP and communities where services were disrupted.

Mental and Psychological support with counseling and treatment have also been provided at hospitals, health centers and mobile clinics, including for sexual assaults victims.

The ministry finally pointed out that various medical supplies and equipment worth a total of 1,225,943,860 Birr were so far mobilized and distributed by different stakeholders.

Of this, 403,270,613 Birr was the contribution of Minister of Health, 73,766,787 Birr by partner organizations, 540,516,484 Birr by Diaspora, and 208,389,976 Birr from twinning hospitals and regions.