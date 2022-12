December 23/2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew today inaugurated Wolaita Sodo Flour and Bread Factory.

Together with First Lady Zinash, we have inaugurated the Wolaita Sodo Flour and Bread Factory, which is part of the Office of the First Lady’s many pro-poor initiatives and a pathway to aspirations to make Ethiopia a regional and continental bread basket, Abiy twitted.