Norway Expresses Readiness to Support Ethiopia in Realizing Lasting Peace, Rehabilitation

Addis Ababa /ENA/ December 22/2022 Norway is ready to support Ethiopia in whatever way possible in its effort for lasting peace and rehabilitation process, Norway’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Stian Christensen said.



House of People’s Representatives (HPR) Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson Dima Noggo and Ambassador Christensen held a meeting today.

Following the meeting, the ambassador told the media that Norway has been a long-term supporter of Ethiopia, primarily supporting humanitarian efforts through different actors that work in humanitarian field.

“Norway has been a long-term supporter of Ethiopia regardless of the present conflict and we will continue to be a strong supporter as Ethiopia is the second recipient of Norwegian development aid globally.”

Ambassador Christensen further said that Norway is ready to support Ethiopia in whatever way possible in the peace process.

HPR Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson, Dima Noggo said on his part that Norway has always been positive in its development cooperation and active in humanitarian support in areas affected by both man-made and natural disasters.

The chairperson also expressed his hope that Norway will continue its support to Ethiopia in ensuring lasting peace and reconstruction activities.