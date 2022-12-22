Scholars Urged to Play Leading Role in Nation-State Building Process by Generating Knowledge-Based Solutions

Addis Ababa /ENA/ December 22/2022 Ministry of Peace has called on scholars to play a leading role in the nation-state building process by coming up with knowledge-based solutions.

A national scholars consultative forum attended by university presidents, heads of research institutes and other relevant bodies was launched today under the theme: “Nation-state building and the role of scholars.”

Speaking at the forum, Peace Minister Binalf Andualem said the aim of the forum is achieving lasting peace in Ethiopia and highlighting mutual issues.

According to the minister, the nation-state building is an ongoing process in Ethiopia and scholars should therefore come up with knowledge-based solutions instead of indulging in mutually destructive activities.

Noting that nation building bears fruit through building strong and independent institutions, he called on scholars to play the lion’s share in the process.

Planning and Development Minister, Fitsum Assefa said on her part that scholars have the responsibility to sustain the all-round victory, peace and freedom inherited from their ancestors.

She called on scholars to play a positive role in the institutional building process in order to realize a prosperous Ethiopia for all.

Chief Government Whip Tesfaye Beljige said Ethiopia is a symbol of Africa’s independence, manifestation of ancient civilization, and a country with proud history.

Though the country has a three-thousand years nation-state and administration history, it has failed in building strong and sustainable institutions, he added.

Tesfaye noted that the government has made great efforts to build independent and neutral institutions in the past four years.

The role and strong participation of scholars is, therefore, crucial in ensuring the success of the government’s endeavors, the whip underscored.

Education Minister, Professor Birhanu Nega said that a scholar is a person who comes up with knowledge-based solutions to the problems of the society.

Hence, the professor noted that scholars should use their knowledge to extricate the society from poverty and show the path to better life.

Meanwhile, a national consultative forum that involves more than 400,000 university, college and high school teachers and researchers, scholars from research institutes and members of the civil society will be held in the future, it was learned.