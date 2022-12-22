Ethiopia’s Swift Implementation of Peace Agreement Returning Lives to Normal: Alamata City Inhabitants

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 22/2022 The swift implementation of the peace agreement by the Ethiopian government has restored basic services and the return of lives to normalcy in war-torn areas, according to residents of Alamata city.

Following the African Union (AU)-led peace agreement to end the conflict in the northern part of the country, the federal government has been taking concerted measures based on the agreement.

Alamata is among the cities which faced tremendous human sufferings, damage to properties, and infrastructure in the two-year long war.

Early this week, the Ethiopian News Agency media crew has visited the city and surroundings. Electricity, telephone, and banking services are restored, and the inhabitants are breathing air of peace.

Through the concerted efforts of the government, all social services such as electricity, bank, internet and others have been restored in the city, office head of city task force, Zinabu Mesele, said.

Alamata and the surrounding areas have now become stable, he said, adding that “things are getting back to normal, even if there is still much to be done.”

Zinabu pointed out that the inhabitants are praying for durable peace.

Among the residents, Serkalem Wedajo, a 50-year old resident of the town, told ENA that the inhabitants had to endure sufferings in the past months.

“The level of suffering had no manifestation or dimension. That gloomy condition during the war seemed endless. But by the grace of God, we have reached here.”

Serkalem, who sells spices in an open market in the heart of Alamata city during the conflict also said that there had not been any trade during the conflict over the past months.

She added that her stand at the marketplace was demolished and the woods taken for use as firewood.

According to her, peace has prevailed in the city after the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) took control of Alamata in October 2022.

Moreover, the residents have started normal activities like trading and harvesting as well as receiving aid supplies.

Emergency food assistance has been delivered, Serkalem said, adding that she had received food in the first-round from government and other humanitarian agencies.

“Our city is now very peaceful. We pass a peaceful night, without hearing gunshot. We are now praying for this peace to be durable. Food aid is coming, and we have received one round of assistance so far. We have registered for the second-round. I’m so happy that I can say our country Ethiopia will be at peace.”

The other inhabitant, Embota Halefom said on her part that the price of commodities is much lower than in the past as a result of the peace agreement.

For instance, the trader Embota stated that the price of teff, the most common cereal crop in Ethiopia, was 100 Birr per kilogram a month age. Now it is sold for 50 Birr.

“Previously, everything was expensive as far as market prices were concerned. We are now buying things at a relatively cheaper price. After the National Defense Force entered this area, we are also enjoying peace.”

Noting that food aid has been delivered to Alamata city and adjacent areas, Embota said “I am happy with the current situation that everything is stable.”

Even if we were in difficulties in the past several months, we are now breathing air of peace and resuming work to earn our livelihood, Yohanness Mesele said.

The youngster, who sales clothes said, “Now we have peace and we are trading as you can see. I had been displaced for the past 17 months because of the war. But now, the National Defense Force is in the city and peace has prevailed. We are breathing the air of peace.”

According to him, “the residents of Alamata and the surrounding areas are relieved. The people had been anxiously waiting for peace. Now, they are at least relieved from thinking and worrying about war. Everyone thinks about peace and its continuity. And this is very nice. All of us should now leave the divisive issues behind us.”