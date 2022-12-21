Ethiopia’s Recent Diplomatic Outreach to Various Countries Commendable: India’s Ambassador Shetkintong

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 21/2022 The recent diplomatic outreach of Ethiopia to various countries is commendable, India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Shetkintong said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Robert Shetkintong said the country’s outreach to the world is commendable.

“As an independent country, as a sovereign country you have various levels of interactions. Your outreach to the US, Russia, China, India and other countries is not like a zero sum game; because in the sphere of diplomacy, there is no limit. You can expand and explore your relations with any country,” he elaborated.

Stating that Ethiopia is the second largest country in terms of population in Africa for the last many years, he noted that “the economy has been growing with commendable growth rate.”

According to him, this means that Ethiopia is an important country, not only in terms of economic opportunities but also in playing important role in the Horn of Africa.

“Every country in the world knows the importance of Ethiopia, not only as an independent country but as a country that has a lot of influence in this region.”

Ambassador Shetkintong said “that is why Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visits to the US and various other countries will always be commendable diplomatic initiatives. I would always say that Ethiopia can only stand to benefit and will grow.”

Speaking on India’s commitment and support to Ethiopia at various international arenas, the ambassador stated that since the conflict erupted in the northern part of Ethiopia, India has always taken the principled stance that Ethiopia is a sovereign country.

“We respect the territorial integrity of Ethiopia, and Ethiopians must find an Ethiopian solution for their problems. With what has been happening since November, I can already reiterate that peace must win. Peace is the best solution for any country. Peace must prevail,” the ambassador underscored.

India has always stood for sisters and brothers from the global South, Ambassador Shetkintong said, adding that “we have always extended our solidarity. We have always taken a stand that speaks for our sisters and brothers for the global South.”

He further said “that is why India will always be a friend, not only for Ethiopia but for all brothers and sisters in Africa and in the developing South. We would really look at you as our equal partner. I’m confident that Ethiopia also looks at us in the same way as we positively look at.”

To emphasize this point, the ambassador stated that India has assumed G-20 presidency since 1st December this year, and the African Union will be invited to attend the Summit.

India is saying that the global South or the developing South is an important partner for any solution to a global issue, whether it will be the economy, environment, health issue.

Ambassador Shetkintong stressed that India, Africa or the developing South have to come together and raise issues. This will also suggest remedies to problems.

In this regard, he noted that the relations between Ethiopia and India are excellent.

“We are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Embassy of India in Addis Ababa has taken the lead in organizing various events, various initiatives, including cultural programs, not only in Addis Ababa but we will try to organize all these initiatives in all regions of Ethiopia.”

India and Ethiopia have long-standing economic and commercial relations, which are centuries old and can be traced back over 2,000 years of recorded history.

Ethiopia, which witnessed diplomatic pressure following the conflict in the northern part of the country, has been pursuing principled position in its diplomatic endeavors. These are non-interference in the sovereignty of the country and seeking African solutions for African problems.

So, when it concluded the peace agreement, it won huge international admirations from near and far.