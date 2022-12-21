Ethiopia Secures Release of Djiboutian Soldiers held Hostage by Frud Militants

Addis Ababa /ENA/ 21/2022 The Ethiopian Government announced that it has been able to secure the peaceful release of six Djiboutian Army members who were held hostage by Frud militants.

In a press statement delivered today by Ambassador Fesseha Shawel, Director General of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ethiopian Government said it secured the release through careful intelligence and police operations in tandem with traditional support mechanisms from the Afar Regional Administration and local elders.

The ambassador said that the army members were handed over to the government of Djibouti, pointing out that Ethiopia and Djibouti are working together to enhance cooperation in peace and security.

It is to be recalled that six Djiboutian Army members went missing after the ‘Armed Frud’ attacked an army post in an area called Garabtissan in the Tadjourah region on October 6, 2022.