Ethiopia’s Choke Mountains Ecovillage among WTO Best Tourism Villages 2022

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 21/2022 The World Tourism Organization (WTO), a UN specialized agency, has named Choke Mountains Ecovillage in Ethiopia among the Best Tourism Villages 2022.

WTO named the ecovillage as one of the best tourism villages due to its driving force for rural development by protecting cultural and natural resources, traditions and community-based values, tourism products and lifestyles and promoting and developing economic, social and environmental issues in all sectors, it was learned.

The village found in the third highest mountain in Ethiopia Choke Mountain is located about 300km northwest of Addis Ababa in West Gojam Zone of the Amhara region.

The Choke Mountains Ecovillage is a place where a unique tourism experience that combines environmental protection, community wide tourism and unique tourism experience is held.

“The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO recognizes villages that are outstanding examples of a rural tourism destination with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social and environmental,” a WTO statement published on Monday pointed out.

According to the statement, a total of 32 villages from 18 countries across the five world regions were awarded the recognition.

Welcoming the news, WTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said tourism could be a true game changer to the livelihood of rural communities and the Best Tourism Villages by WTO showcases the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all villages outside big cities.

“For rural communities everywhere, tourism can be a true game changer in providing jobs, supporting local businesses and keeping traditions alive. The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO showcase the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside of big cities,” he added.

The Award Ceremony will take place in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, on 27-28 February 2023 back-to-back with the first presidential meeting of the WTO Network of Best Tourism Villages.