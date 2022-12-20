CBE Resumes Banking Services In Shire, Alamata, Korem Towns

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 20/2022 Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has resumed banking services in Shire, Alamata and Korem towns in the northern part of the country.

It is to be recalled that the bank was forced to stop banking services due to the instability in the northern part of the country.

“Following the recent peace agreement, we are pleased to announce that our branches in Shire, Alamata and Korem towns have started receiving money from abroad and local customers as well as depositing money,” the bank stated.

In the future, as circumstances permit, we will continue our efforts to please our customers by expanding our services at all branches, it stated.

The government of Ethiopia has been working hard to provide humanitarian aid, restoring basic services and reconstruction efforts in the northern Ethiopia.