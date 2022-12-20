ECA to Launch First Edition of Tech African Women Program

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 20/2022 The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is to launch the first edition of Tech African Women program (TAW) with the objective of providing training to young African females with idea-stage tech startups.

TAW is a 5-month entrepreneurship program targeting female-led and idea-stage tech startups in Ethiopia, Senegal, Tanzania and Tunisia providing solutions to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Some 8 idea-stage startups from Ethiopia, Senegal, Tanzania and Tunisia who went through an intensive 3-month incubation phase since the end of September, will be pitching their projects during the event in order to win a prize, UNECA has announced.

The program offers teams an exclusive opportunity to transform their ideas into reality, acquire new skills and belong to a community of empowered African entrepreneurs.

ECA recognizes the need to implore digital technologies in a holistic manner that encompasses social and economic beneﬁts of greater equality, promoting positive outcomes, UNECA has announced.

In a bid to close gender digital divide, UNECA aspires to empower, connect, and support women to lead impactful tech startups and businesses.

As the gender gap is alarming due to the lack of women’s presence in the African tech entrepreneurial ecosystem from the startup playground to the investment industry to innovative corporations, this initiative is designed to advocate and promote female tech startup founders, UNECA announced.

The event is the Demo Day of the first edition of Tech African Women program (TAW) organized by UNECA and Betacube which will be held on Tuesday in Addis Ababa.