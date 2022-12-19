Ethiopian Coffee Exhibition kicks off in London

Addis Ababa /ENA/ 19/2022 Co-organized by the Ethiopian Embassy and Ethio-Coffee importer Ltd, an Ethiopian Coffee Exhibition opened in London.

The exhibition brought together UK and international coffee buyers and roasters with Ethiopian green and roasted coffee suppliers.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Woubshet Demissie, Charge di Affaires of the Ethiopian Embassy in London said, “We are always working to encourage trade and investment between Ethiopia and UK, but this effort is especially exciting because Ethiopia is the origin of coffee.”

Ambassador Woubshet further stressed on the need to put in place aggressive marketing and enhance our coffee’s market share in the UK.

Chief Economist at the International Coffee Organization (ICO), Dr. Denis Seudieu emphasized on the fact that Ethiopia is the origin of coffee. He added that Ethiopia is an active member of ICO and one of the major coffee exporting countries.

Ethiopia is working to strengthen its coffee trade in the international market.

The nation has planned to export 810,000 tons of coffee to the international market to obtain 2 billion USD during the current Ethiopian fiscal year.

During the first four months of the fiscal year, Ethiopia has earned 526 million USD from coffee export.

Ethiopia had also obtained a record-hit 1.4 billion USD from coffee export during the previous Ethiopian fiscal year that was concluded on the 7th of July, 2022.