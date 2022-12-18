GERD Must be considered as Symbol of Regional Economic Integration: Expert

Addis Ababa December 18/2022/ENA/ The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) should be considered as a symbol of regional economic integration in addition to its contribution to Ethiopia’s socio-economic development, a water engineering scholar at the Adama Science and Technology University said.



Dr. Mekonnen Ayana stated that Ethiopians should strive to safeguard their national interest by conducting enhanced diplomatic work on transboundary Rivers, including GERD.

GERD should be considered as a symbol of regional economic integration in addition to its contribution to Ethiopia’s socio-economic development, Dr. Mekonnen said citing Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to supply electricity to the neighboring Kenya, Sudan, Djibouti and South Sudan.

He stressed the need to have strong communication and water diplomacy efforts in order to correct the wrong narration being propagated by some in the downstream countries on Abay and other transboundery rivers.

In this regard, much is expected from scholars and universities to work together in a coordinated manner to the realization of national goals, the scholar added.

Ambassador Ibrahim Idris, Boundary and Trans-Boundary resources Affairs Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that in addition to the efforts being underway to expedite the construction of the dam, diplomatic efforts have also been exerted with a view to show that the issue of GERD is a matter of survival.

The role of scholars in terms of creating awareness about the reality on the ground regarding the dam is critical; he said noting that a wide range activity are underway in this regard by engaging scholars.

State Minister of Water and Energy, Dr. Abreha Adugna said GERD is a symbol of Ethiopia’s unity as it brought all Ethiopians both inside the country and abroad together.