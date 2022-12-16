Book on How Racism, Colonialism Still Rule the World Inaugurated

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 16/2022 A book titled “The New Age of Empire: How Racism and Colonialism Still Rule the World” was officially inaugurated at the Addis Ababa University today.

The book retraces the history of European empires, revealing the deliberate terror and suffering wrought during all stages of expansion, and de-constructs the self-congratulatory myth of the West being founded on three great revolutions in science, industry, and politics, while neglecting the global, cumulative nature of these innovations and the circumstances that led to these achievements.

The author, Professor Kehinde Andrews noted on the occasion that there is still the problem of racism, colonialism and slavery.

“I want to stress that this is a deeply radical and optimistic book, because it is a sequel to the book I wrote previously called Back to Black retelling black radicalism for the 21st century, which really does try to answer all of those questions,” he stated.

AAU President, Professor Tassew Wolde Hanna said on his part that the book is a timely contribution to the resurgence of the fight against neo-colonialism and racism in the African continent.

“Given the book’s outstanding arguments, we believe that it will serve as an intellectual tool to confront neo-colonial rhetoric and influence and help in the struggle to decolonizing academia,” he added.

The New Age of Empire: How Racism and Colonialism Still Rule the World focuses on intellectuals, political and economic structures of colonialism and how these structures gave rise to the new age of empire that extends racism, economic inequalities for back people and underdeveloped in Africa, he added.

In UK and the US, Professor Kehinde Andrews is regarded as a very influential figure for his works focusing on race and racial issues and has the ability to forge a strong connection between Africa and African brothers and sisters living in the West.

He is the UK’s first Professor of Black Studies, at Birmingham City University, where he led the establishment of the first Black Studies programme in Europe, the Chair of the Harambee Organization of Black Unity, and editor-in-chief of Make It Plain.