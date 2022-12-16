Ministry says Ethiopia contributing for Decarbonizing the Region

December 16/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia is contributing for decarbonization through producing and exporting clean energy for neighboring countries, Ministry of Water and Energy said.

While addressing the 7th Water, Water diplomacy and communication Forum, Minister of Water and Energy Eng. Habtamu Itefa pointed out that about 98 percent of the energy produced in the country is generated from water, which is a clean energy source.

Habtamu also, pointed out the need to utilize transboundary water resources reasonably and equitably among riparian countries as neighboring countries also share the waters.

The minister further stated despite Ethiopia’s abundant water resources, considerable areas in the country are suffering a recurrent drought.

The forum is jointly organized by the Ministry of Water and Energy and Adama Science and Technology University.

The 5th and 6th water, water diplomacy and communication forum were held at Arbamich University and Bahir Dar University respectively.