PM Abiy’s US Visit Opportunity To Strengthen Relations With US, Heighten Dev’t Cooperation with Int’l Financial Institutions: MoFA

Addis Ababa December 15/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit in the US is a great opportunity to strengthen relations with the US and heighten development cooperation with international financial institutions, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Washington D.C. to participate in the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

At the sidelines of the summit, Abiy held productive discussions with higher officials of the United States and other international financial institutions.

In a weekly media briefing today, Spokesperson of the ministry, Meles Alem, said Prime Minister Abiy held discussion with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan on ways of consolidating bilateral relations.

The discussion with all higher officials focused on the efforts of implementing the Pretoria peace deal, Meles said, adding the premier appreciated US officials for their contribution in the effort to achieve peace in Ethiopia.

Moreover, the discussion also focused on issues of political and economic reform initiatives of the government of Ethiopia, he added.

Noting Ethiopia and the US have a long standing relationship, they discussed ways of strengthening partnership based on the common interest, according to the spokesperson.

For decades, Ethiopia has been a key ally and partner of the US, which needs to further improve in this generation, Abiy stressed during the discussion.

During the discussions, PM Abiy also briefed about Ethiopia’s commitment to peace and encouraging measures being taken to this end, the spokesperson said, adding that it was also pointed out in the discussion that Ethiopia needs to reinstate the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), he indicated.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also discussed with Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva and President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass.

It is noted that the World Bank has approved 745 Million USD in grants for the benefits of vulnerable Ethiopians from for Improved Access to Health Services and Flood Management Projects.

On other hand, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonen, held discussion on current issues with the ambassadors of member countries of the European Union based in Addis Ababa last week.

In addition to implementing the peace deal, the Ethiopian Government has been carrying out repair works and rebuilding infrastructure facilities in conflict-affected areas, Demeke stated.

According to Meles, ambassadors expressed their commitment that the EU and its member countries will continue to strengthen their development and technical assistance to Ethiopia.