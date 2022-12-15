PM Abiy Holds Discussion with US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai

Addis Ababa December 15/2022 /ENA/ On the sideline of US Africa Leaders Summit, Prime Minister Abiy had a good meeting with US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai to discuss ways of expanding US-Ethiopia trade relations, Abiy twitted.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is attending the US-Africa Leaders summit in Washington D.C. where he held discussion, among others, with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan and Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Ivanova Georgie.