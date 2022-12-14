Gov’t Working Hard to Provide Humanitarian Assistance, Restore Basic Services in Northern Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 14/2022 The Joint Ministerial Committee set to facilitate humanitarian, basic and public services for northern Ethiopia has evaluated the performance of activities carried out in providing humanitarian aid, restoring basic services and reconstruction effort for northern Ethiopia.

In its report, the committee revealed that 85,978.8 metric tons of food were delivered by partners organizations and the government delivered 14,000 metric tons of food since December 5, 2022.

In addition, 3,239 metric tons of nutritious food, 6,742 metric tons of emergency shelters and non-food items, 599 metric tons of WASH materials, 120 metric tons of education materials, 190 metric tons of protection materials, and 690,868 liters of fuel were delivered.

Also, 576 million Birr was provided by non-governmental partner organizations and the government, it was learned.

Until now, some 85 percent of transmission line test and repair work has been undertaken in the war-affected areas. Activities are underway to finalize the remaining work in the two months.

Currently, Mekelle, Alamata, Mahoni, Adigrat, Wuqro, Abi Adi, Shire, and Humera power stations are interconnected with the national grid to get power.

After the finalization of the repair works as soon as possible, Axum, Woldia and Adwa power stations will go operational.

On the other hand, 825 km optical line out of the 1800 km planned to be repaired has so far been completed. repaired.

According to the report, telecom service has started in 22 towns.

In addition, networking that enables banks and other commercial activities has been finalized in Shire, Endabaguna, Maytsebri, Selaklaka, Axum, Adwa, Alamata and Korum.

Besides, health supplies worth over 1.2 billion Birr have been distributed.

More than 6.9 million people in Amhara, Afar and Tigray regions need emergency food and non-food items.