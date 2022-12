Addis Ababa (ENA) December 14/2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva today.

Prime Minister Abiy twitted that he has held a productive discussion on Ethiopia’s transformative economic reform agenda, including the need for debt resolutions, with the managing director of IMF.

“I express our resolve to preserve past gains and deepen our reforms further,” PM said.