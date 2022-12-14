IGAD Launches New Media Network to Boost Peace and Security Reporting in the Region

Addis Ababa December 14/2022/ENA/ The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the eight-member regional economic community in the East and Horn of Africa region, has launched a new media network to help boost the reporting on peace and security issues in the region.



IGAD’s Peace and Security Division convened the media network’s launch workshop on 13-14 December in Bishoftu town, with journalists, media regulators, and other media practitioners with the aim of boosting the transparent, professional and contextual coverage of peace and security issues.

The media practitioners were drawn from seven IGAD member states: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

Speaking at the occasion, Peace and Security Division Director, with IGAD, Siraj Fegessa said IGAD recognizes the need for a platform to strategically and sustainably engage with journalists and media practitioners in the coverage of peace and security in the region.

“This network gives us the opportunity to do exactly that, especially at this time when the region is faced with multiple threats to human security,” he added.

At the launch, the media practitioners established a steering committee to liaise with IGAD on creating structures for proactive communication of the often-sensitive topics on peace and security.

“The media plays a significant role in informing and shaping public perceptions as well as in driving important conversations around a broad range of issues with direct relevance to strengthening good governance, sustainable development, peaceful resolution to conflicts as well as regional integration,” the director said.

The new IGAD Regional Media Network on Peace and Security recognizes the need for professional and ethical coverage, where regional media regulators, journalists, and other media practitioners will be working together in the coverage of peace and security issues.