The 3rd Africa Forum on Women Peace, Security Kick Off

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 14/2022 The third Africa Forum on Women Peace and Security kicked off in Addis Ababa, today.

The two-day forum is undertaking under the theme “leveraging on women peace and security to enhance women’s participation and leadership in peace process in Africa”.

The forum is expected to deliberate on the role of mediators in promoting women’s meaningful participation in peace processes, promoting women’s leadership in humanitarian action, and promoting women’s rights through electoral mediation.

President Sahle work Zewde, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuja, Former South Africa’s Deputy President and Joyce Hilda Panda, Former Malawi President are partaking in the forum.