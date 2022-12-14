PM Abiy Discusses with US Secretary of State Blinken, US National Security Advisor

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 14/2022 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on ways of strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

“I held a candid and productive meeting with Blinken. I expressed our appreciation to the US for their contribution in our effort to achieve peace,” Abiy twitted.

For decades, Ethiopia has been a key ally of the US in Africa, he said, adding “we discussed ways of strengthening our partnership.”

Similarly, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a constructive discussion with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan over a host of issues including implementation of cessation of hostilities.

They also discussed on issues of political and economic reform initiatives of the government of Ethiopia and on revitalizing the bilateral relationship.