Ministry to Investigate Death of 27 Ethiopians Discovered Close to Lusaka

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 12/2022 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia affirmed that it will investigate the media report on the death of 27 Ethiopians whose bodies were discovered close to Lusaka, the capital of Zambia.



The Government of Ethiopia expressed its deepest sorrow over the tragedy and it is collaborating with the Government of Zambia to send experts to the area to confirm the identities of the citizens who allegedly lost their lives while attempting to cross into South Africa illegally.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding those who passed away in Malawi earlier this year is being conducted by a team led by the ministry of foreign affairs.

This incident demonstrates the continued need for coordinated efforts from citizens and relevant Government agencies to reduce the harm that human trafficking causes to our citizens.