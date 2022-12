Addis Ababa (ENA) December 12/2022 China has granted duty-free access to over 1,000 Ethiopian products, according to the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

Accordingly, of 6,422 export products, 1,644 items of Ethiopia will be given duty free access to the market in China.

The duty-free access opportunity is given unilaterally without any reciprocate obligation on Ethiopia, it was learned.