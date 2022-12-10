UAE Embassy Marks National Day in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 10/2022 The 51st anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was celebrated in Addis Ababa yesterday.

In his remark during the occasion, UAE Ambassador in Ethiopia Mohammed Salem Al-Rashidi said the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia is manifested in several areas, including political, economic and social, among others.

Middle East, Asia and Pacific Affairs Director-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gebeyehu Ganga said on his part that the relationship between the two countries is growing in diverse spheres.

It is also worth mentioning that Ethiopia and the UAE are doing well in areas of regional and international issues, particularly in peacemaking efforts in the Horn of Africa, he added.

“There is a good reason for the two countries to further build on our relations as Ethiopia and UAE have continued expanding collaboration, including addressing challenges of climate change, terrorism as well as shared security challenges.”

The UAE National Day ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ethiopian government, ambassadors of various countries accredited to Ethiopia, and representatives of international organizations, among others.