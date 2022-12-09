Prosperity Party President Says Efforts Will Further be Intensified to Transform Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 9/2022/ENA/ Prosperity Party (PP) will intensify its ongoing efforts to transform Ethiopia by turning challenges into opportunities, PP President and FDRE Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.



The ruling party first emergency general assembly is underway in Hawassa, Sidama region.

Some 1,116 general assembly members have been taking part in the two-day emergency meeting.

During the meeting, president of the party and premier, Abiy Ahmed said the party has successfully accomplished most of the decisions passed in its first regular general assembly.

Noting that the nation had encountered several challenges including the third round conflict in the north after the general assembly, he said that the party has registered success and lifted the country to a higher level.

Citing one of resolutions passed by the first general assembly to export wheat as an example, the president pointed out that the nation will accordingly begin exporting wheat this Ethiopian fiscal year.

The activities carried out to implement the directions put forwarded at the general assembly signify the fact that it is possible to register success by turning challenges into opportunities, Abiy noted.

Although Prosperity Party was established only few years ago, it has now become one of the continentally and internationally recognized parties in terms of number of membership, he added.

The president stressed the need to curb narrations that have been obstacles to development, noting that Ethiopia is a nation with immense prospect for growth.

Underlining that history should not be a source of conflict and differences, Abiy pointed out that one should instead strive not to repeat the mistakes and make efforts to bring a better tomorrow by drawing lessons.

The president also called on members to exert utmost effort with a view to effectively realizing the activities underway to build a better Ethiopia by turning challenges into opportunities.

Moreover, he expressed the party’s commitment to effectively implement directions to be set by the emergency general assembly.

PP Deputy President Adem Farah said the party has made achievements in terms of responding to the demands of the people.