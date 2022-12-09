Executive Secretary Says IGAD Registered Encouraging Results in Ensuring Peace in Region

Addis Ababa December 9/2022/ENA/ Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary, Workneh Gebeyehu, said the bloc has registered concrete results in bringing peace and stability in the region.



This was disclosed at a meeting IGAD has held in Bishoftu town to evaluate its 2022 performance and key achievements as well as plan for the next year.

During the occasion, the executive secretary said ambassadors and experts of IGAD member countries have held consultations on key issues.

According to him, IGAD has registered concrete changes in its effort to ensure peace and security in the region in 2022.

In this regard, he cited the peace agreement reached between the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF under the auspices of the Africa Union as well as the agreement to bring peace in Sudan as positive achievements registered in the year.

The executive secretary stressed the need for enhanced financial capacity as IGAD takes the major responsibility for sustaining peace and stability in the region.

IGAD’s budget in the year 2022 had increased by 10 percent, Workneh said, adding that the growth of its budget in the coming year by 15 percent will help the engagement of the bloc that requires strong commitment of member countries.

He urged member countries to improve their limitation in fulfilling their respective budget to IGAD in terms of time and amount.

Member countries of IGAD have fulfilled only 42 percent of the budget that they had endorsed, he pointed out.

Workneh finally underlined the need for strong financial capability in order to effectively implement the 2021-2025 strategy of IGAD.