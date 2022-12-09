Ethiopian, Somali Police Ink Cooperation Agreement

Addis Ababa December 9/2022/ENA/ The Ethiopian Federal Police and its Somali counterpart have signed a cooperation agreement to prevent transnational crimes.



According to the agreement, the two police institutions will jointly work in the prevention and control of terrorism, human and arms trafficking.

Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner-General, Demelash Gebremikael and his Somali counterpart, Major General Abdi Hassen Mohamad signed the cooperation agreement in Addis Ababa.

The agreement is believed to enable the two institutions work jointly on transnational crimes particularly in the prevention of terrorism, human trafficking and arms smuggling.

The agreement also provides opportunity to Somalia Police officers to attend training in the Ethiopian Police University.

Some 40 Somali Police officers are expected to come soon to Ethiopia and join the University to attend their first and second degree education.