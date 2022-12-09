Russia Ready to Share Knowledge, Experience on Various Areas with Ethiopia: Russia Federal Agency on Mineral Resources

Addis Ababa December 9/2022/ENA/ Russia is ready to share its knowledge, technology and experience with Ethiopia on various areas, Russia’s Head of Federal Agency on Mineral Resources Eugeny Petrov told ENA.



The 8th Ethio-Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting, which aimed at enhancing trade, investment, scientific and technical cooperation as well as advancing and transforming people-to-people relations, took place in Addis Ababa, from 6-8 December, 2022.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Petrov said that the Ethio-Russia intergovernmental commission meeting will enable the two countries to further strengthen their cooperation in various areas.

“We see vast demand in the field of machinery technology and management of mineral resources,” he stated, and added “we are ready to share our experience, knowledge and technologies because as we can see nowadays the world market is changing rapidly. And these are opportunities for Ethiopia and Russia.”

The two countries have long-standing relationship, he said, adding “nowadays, we have a possibility to unite our efforts and start the new level of our relation.”

Thus, the economic cooperation of the two countries can be elevated to a higher level, he underscored.

It is noted that upon the conclusion of the 8th Ethio-Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting, Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Mola told the media that Ethiopia and Russia have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various spheres including mining, energy, trade, and science and technology.