Prosperity Party Begins First Emergency General Assembly in Hawassa

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 9/2022 The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) has started its first emergency general assembly in Hawassa city, Sidama region, today.



The general assembly is attended by the president of the party, Abiy Ahmed, members of the central committee and leaders from different party structures and executive members.

The main reason the party has convened its urgent meeting is due to the direction given by the National Election Board for PP to fulfill and correct some points in connection with the party’s first general assembly.

According to the party, conducting emergency conference has many benefits, earning it public trust and in the effort of building democracy.