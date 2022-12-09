Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan meets with Algerian Foreign Minister

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 9/2022 State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, met with Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Lamtan Lamamra, to discuss bilateral issues on the margins of the 9th Seminar of African Peace and Security, which is being held in Oran, Algeria, from December 7–9, 2022.

During the discussion, Ambassador Birtukan said that Ethiopia has begun planning for the 5th Ethiopia-Algeria Joint Ministerial Meeting, which will take place in March 2023.

Lamtan Lamamra, for his part, stated that in order to turn Algeria and Ethiopia’s excellent friendship into stronger economic cooperation, both countries should cooperate to ensure the success of the upcoming joint ministerial meeting.

Ambassador Birtukan praised Algeria’s important contribution to addressing African peace and security challenges.

She also praised Algeria’s efforts to manage coordination between African Union Security Council member states and the A3 countries.