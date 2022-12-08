Ethiopia, Russia Agree to Enhance Cooperation in Energy, Trade, Science & Technology

Addis Ababa, December 8/2022 (ENA) Ethiopia and Russia have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various spheres including mining, energy, trade, and science and technology, Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Mola said.

The 8th Ethio-Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting, which aims at enhancing trade, investment, scientific and technical cooperation as well as advancing and transforming people-to-people relations, concluded its three day deliberations on Thursday.

In his closing remark, Innovation and Technology Minister, Belete Mola said that the meeting, which was aimed at promoting multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, was held at the atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.

He added that the commission has identified the low-level of implementation of agreements and promised to take necessary follow up and action.

Belete stated that both countries have agreed to support and capacitate the Dejazmatch Balcha Hospital which is jointly owned by the Russian and Ethiopian governments.

“In this regard, we agreed to enhance our bilateral cooperation in the fields of mining, energy, trade, education, health, agriculture, industry, culture and tourism, science and technology, geospatial and space science, investment and on ICT fields,” the Minister elaborated.

Russia’s Head of Federal Agency on Mineral Resources, Eugeny Petrov said on his part that his country is ready to support Ethiopia accelerate its economic growth.

He added that his delegation has discussed on various areas of cooperation to further cement the bilateral relation of both countries.

Petrov pointed out that Russia will support Ethiopia in mineral resource management and training professional that will make it among the top in mineral extraction in the years to come.