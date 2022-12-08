EDR Catalyzing Regional Integration, Facilitates Ethiopia’s Import & Export Logistics

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 8/2022 The Ethio-Djibouti Railway (EDR) is catalyzing regional economic integration, covering 15 percent of Ethiopia’s import and export logistic facilitation over the last three months, Ethio-Djibouti Railway CEO Abdi Zenebe said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ethio-Djibouti Railway CEO Abdi Zenebe stated that the EDR has been expanding and diversifying its services.

EDR has been transporting very critical commodities to and from Ethiopia, he stated, adding that as part of diversifying services, it has started transporting vehicles and fertilizer and it will soon start transportation of sugar and other important commodities.

“The Ethio-Djibouti railway has multiple purposes in the Horn of Africa region. And one of the most important (missions) is to bring about regional integration between the two countries. And of course, regional integration is part and parcel of the (African) Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and this is a practical demonstration,” the CEO elaborated.

Economic aspect is one of the focus areas of EDR, Abdi stated, adding “on the Ethiopian side, the company (EDR), has been playing a very prominent role in supporting the primary export item, coffee and almost 98 percent of coffee is transported via EDR.”

“And above all, the EDR also plays a very significant role in bringing about high degree of regionalization, societal relationship between the two countries. And this will bring about not only in enhancing economic scale to attract investment but also ensure a lasting peace between the two countries,” he emphasized.

Nothing that regional integration is one of the crucial elements that connects the Horn of Africa with the rest of Africa, Abdi stressed EDR “always gives priority for this important component of its purpose.”

Speaking of the services it rendered with regard to facilitating efficient and effective import and export transport and logistics, the CEO said that EDR has been working hard.

“In the last quarter (year), we were able to cover about 15 percent of the overall import and export logistics of the country from the Ethiopian side. We have witnessed major progress in freight transportation and we need to enhance our capability and efficiency in passenger transportation services,” he stated.

Ethio-Djibouti Railway (EDR), established in April, 2017 as a share company between Ethiopia and Djibouti, was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn in January, 2018.