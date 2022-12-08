PM Abiy Urges Ethiopians To Stand Together, Take Ethiopia’s to New Heights

Addis Ababa December 8/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged Ethiopians to stand together and unceasingly strive to take Ethiopia into new heights.



The Premier made the remark today in his message delivered at the celebration of the 17th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day of Ethiopia being celebrated in Hawasa city, Sidama region.

As Ethiopia is on the path of prosperity, we don’t have to loss hope due to the challenges facing us in the course of our endeavors, he added.

The premier added that efforts are being underway to ensure peace in all parts of the country and urged all citizens to stand together to this end and make Ethiopia exemplary in Africa.

All Ethiopians have the responsibility to register new opportunities with great commitment to achieving Ethiopia’s endeavor for greater heights by properly turning the challenges being encountered into opportunities, the premier underlined.

The PM called on all Ethiopians to strive for peace and unity, guarding themselves from forces who are engaged to hatch conspires for conflict and destruction in Ethiopia.

The Premier assured that Ethiopia will ensure its prosperity and prominence by overcoming the conspiracies of its enemies.

“We will exert all efforts until Ethiopia becomes the hub and destination of all Africans,” the premier said.

The Prime Minister has also expressed the commitment of the government to intensifying the ongoing efforts to ensure peace in the northern part of the country.

Ethiopians are celebrating the 17th Nations, Nationalities and People’s Day across the country in various ways.

The celebration was particularly held in Hawassa city, Sidama Regional state in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, Speaker of House of Federation, Agegnehu Teshager, Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, chief administrators of regional states, mayors of city administrations, other high-ranking government officials and representatives of nations and nationalities drawn from across the country, among others.