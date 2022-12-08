Ethiopians Celebrating Nations, Nationalities and People’s Day In Presence of PM Abiy, Other Senior Officials

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 8/2022 Ethiopians are celebrating the 17th Nations, Nationalities and People’s Day in Hawassa city, Sidama Regional state in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other high ranking officials.



The day is being celebrated in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, Speaker of House of Federation, Agegnew Teshager, chief administrators of regional states, mayors of city administrations, other high-ranking government officials and representatives of nations and nationalities drawn from across the country, among others.

Representatives of all nations, nationalities and peoples’ of Ethiopia gathered at Hawassa stadium are showing various performances depicting the cultures and values of their respective nations and nationalities.

The Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day of Ethiopia is annually celebrated with the objective of promoting unity among all Ethiopians and to strengthen their ties.

The celebration has also become an engine to boost tourism and investment in the host regions as all nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia gather to showcase their rich cultures.

The host for this year’s Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day is Sidama region, and participants will celebrate the day in Hawassa, the regional capital.