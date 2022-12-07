9th High-Level Seminar on Peace, Security in Africa kicks off in Oran, Algeria

Addis Ababa (ENA) December 7/2022 The 9th High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa kicked off in Oran, Algeria today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A delegation led by Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, is participating in the three day African High-Level Peace and Security Forum.

The seminar is organized under the theme “towards assisting African Members of the UN Security Council in preparing to address peace and security issues on the continent.”

Speaking at the opening session, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, praised countries that represents Africa at the UNSC and supported Ethiopia and stood by the side of justice during the conflict in the Northern Ethiopia despite pressures against the ‘African solutions to African problems’ principle which gives durable solutions for continental challenges.

Kenya, Ghana and Gabon are the current A3 countries at the UNSC, while Mozambique will replace Kenya as of January 2023.